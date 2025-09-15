Several injured in multi-car crash caused by street racing

The Tulsa Police Department said several people are in the hospital following a three-car crash caused by two people drag racing down Memorial Drive.

According to TPD, several people reported a multi-car crash around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Memorial Drive and East 15th Street.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they said they spoke with several witnesses who said they saw two cars racing down Memorial.

Officers said at the intersection of Memorial and 15th Street, one of the drag racers collided with an SUV and knocked the SUV into another car beside it.

There were five people inside the SUV, and all of them were sent to the hospital; however, they’re expected to eventually be okay.

TPD Lt. Torin Sanders said this is just one more example of why street racing is incredibly dangerous.

“It’s extremely dangerous, especially on these weekends, which is when it always happens. Memorial is an extremely busy major thoroughfare and it remains that way throughout the night. When you’re doing 20 plus miles an hour over the speed limit and other people are leaving driveways or leaving neighborhoods [they] are not expecting you to be going that fast. You run the chance of t-boning them or if you end up running red lights, you’re really putting yourself at risk of killing an entire family, which thankfully didn’t happen tonight.”

TPD said citations were issued to the subjects who were racing.