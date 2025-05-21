Several city services to be closed on Memorial Day

TULSA, Okla. — Several city services will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, the City of Tulsa says in a press release.

City Hall, Municipal Court and other city facilities will be closed. Public safety and mission critical operations will operate as normal.

Residents who need help with water or sewer problems may call the 24-hour emergency numbers 918-596-9488 for water and 918-586-6999 for sewer.

Recycling and trash will be collected on Monday according to their regular schedules. Yard and bulk waste will be picked up on Tuesday, May 27.

The City of Tulsa Mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be close on Monday and will reopen Tuesday. After the closures, it will will return to its regular schedule, Sunday through Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., closed on Wednesday and open again Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The City of Tulsa Animal Services at 3031 N Erie Ave will also be closed on Monday. The shelter will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday.

Tulsa Parks recreation centers will be closed as well. The Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses, however, will be open. The Tulsa Zoo will also be open.

Oxley Nature Center visitors center will be closed on Monday, but the Oxley trails will be open.

MetroLink Tulsa will not provide bus services on Memorial Day.