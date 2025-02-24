Local

Serial fraud suspect caught with a ton of evidence

By April Hill
TULSA — A man suspected of serial fraud is now off of the streets.

Earlier this month police stopped Roger Pineda on a traffic stop and arrested him.

Officers say Pineda had hundreds of pieces of mail, tax returns, stolen checks and counterfeit IDs at the time of the arrest.

They say he also had “fishing tools” used to steal mail out of blue postal boxes and had stolen a large amount of mail across Tulsa the week before his arrest.

Detectives identified seven victims of identity theft.

The Postal Inspector recovered all of the unopened mail and is in the process of returning the stolen mail to the victims.

Pineda is also suspected of using stolen identities to open loans and cell phone plans.

Roger Pineda

