Senate Education Chairman Adam Pugh launches campaign to be state superintendent

The Oklahoma State Senate’s top education policy maker launched his campaign to be the next State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Thursday morning.

State Senator Adam Pugh (R-Edmond), who has been the chairman of the Senate Education Committee since 2020, said teachers deserve respect and parents deserve an Oklahoma State Department of Education that is stable and focused on their needs.

“I care about this a lot,” Pugh said. “I have three kids in public schools, and so I’m fully vested in this. I just believe the agency needs leadership.”

Pugh said for too long people have been too focused on the title of superintendent instead of the actual running of the agency.

“I’ve spent the last six years really diving into all of this and seeing it up close,” he said. “You have to know the funding formula which is very complicated.”

Pugh said he could care less what the title attached to his name will be should he be elected to the office, instead, he wants to just lead the agency to better times on a better footing. He is concerned that the longer people play political games with OSDE, the more time many students’ childhoods will tick by that they will never be able to get back.

“There is some urgency here,” he told FOX23. “I think it’s important to note that you only get 13 years in the K-12 space when a child is going to be inside your doorways and prepare them for whatever God has next for them, whether it be the military, college, directly into a career, starting a business whatever it might be. We can’t waste the opportunities. If it takes six or seven years to figure things out, that might be more than half a child’s education matriculation.”

Pugh said the agency under the leadership of Former State Superintendent Ryan Walters was too heavy-handed and took one-size-fits-all approaches when it came to certain policies, especially in the way of addressing issues requiring disciplinary action.

“There are times when the state should insert or assert it’s authority. There’s no doubt,” he said. “But we have to be very careful that we operate with a scalpel instead of a sledgehammer. We talk a lot about local control and governing from the bottom up, but when we do something at the state level, that’s a one-size-fits-all approach. We have to be careful.”

Pugh said there are difference he’s seen in his time in the Senate in how different regions of the state operate.

“We have to not look at everything like it’s a nail needing to be hammered,” he said while emphasizing that teachers need more respect.

Pugh said the agency had no clear vision under Walters leadership, and many times, desires to make reforms were not communicated with the legislature but lawmakers who wanted to carry out and help with reforms were finding out about Walters’ plans on the evening news where they were being sold as done deals when the process to make the changes legally hadn’t even started yet.

“I was left in the dark a little bit,” Pugh said about trying to lead education policy in the Senate while being asked about plans Walters would announce as happening without receiving proper approvals to carry out those plans. “There announcements that caught me off guard, and they were counter to what state statutes had said.”

Pugh said he was not going to legislate by press release, but set a vision and a path that the agency should be held to, and when it falls short, he expects people to point out the faults and failings.

When asked if he was going to continue to push for Bibles in classrooms, Pugh said the push made by Walters was dangerous because it puts the teaching of faith in the hands of complete strangers who the state was hoping would get it right but there were no guarantees.

“We already have the ability to put Bibles in classrooms,” he said. “I’ve got little kids in Edmond Public Schools, and I’m not comfortable with a 22-year-old right out a teacher prep program and talking to our kids about faith. That’s a very personal decision that my wife and I made, where to take our kids to worship and where to have communion, and so I think those things are very personal. What I want to see is for teachers to live it. Live it. Be the example of what faith has done in your life. If a child needs a Bible as a resource, it can already be allowed there.”

Pugh said it was frustrating that Walters insisted on a specific Bible when it could’ve already been in the classroom at little to no cost using free apps and other versions of the text.

He said he supports the school choice movement that allows families to get a tax credit to go to a religious school if they feel more religious instruction is needed in their child’s life and upbringing outside of the education that is already offered in the public school system.

“I think I’m in step with many Oklahomans who believe that,” Pugh said. “But this is a very personal decision, and they want to keep that inside their home and inside their church.”

Pugh joins Former Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller and Former Peggs Superintendent John Cox in the 2026 Republican primary. The winner will face off against an also to-be-determined Democratic opponent.