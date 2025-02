WILL ROGERS TURNPIKE — A semi with expensive cargo crashed Tuesday morning on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

Fortunately, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says there were only minor injuries.

Avian flu is forcing farmers to slaughter millions of chickens, causing U.S. egg prices to skyrocket.

Emergency crews were busy with crashes all over the Tulsa area.

The National Guard had to be called into help drivers who were stranded on Highway 75 for hours near Okmulgee.