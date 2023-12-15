Local

Semi crash on I-244 ramp to US-412 near downtown Tulsa causing traffic delays

By Ben Morgan

KRMG Red Alert Traffic

TULSA, Okla. — *** As of 6:30 a.m.***

The I-244 ramp to US-412 (NW Corner IDL) closed due to a crash.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the westbound I-244 ramp to westbound US-412 (northwest corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop is closed due to a crash involving a commercial vehicle.

Crews estimate the closure to last several hours. Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route.

A semi-truck crash near Highway 412 and I-244 near downtown Tulsa caused traffic delays Friday morning.

The crash involving a semi was reported around 4 a.m.

Tulsa police say the semi was carrying livestock, when the animals shifted, causing the driver to lose control and the semi landed on its side.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

