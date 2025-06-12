Selby Minner, Founder of Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame, found dead

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Founder Selby Minner was found dead in McIntosh County on Tuesday, court documents claim.

According to an affidavit, McIntosh County law enforcement responded to a report from a concerned citizen regarding a man who had been sitting at the Honey Springs Battlefield in Rentiesville for several hours and appeared to be covered in blood on Tuesday.

Responding officers found the suspect, identified as Louis Guenther, who was covered in what appeared to be blood and in possession of a hammer, the affidavit read.

The affidavit claimed Guenther told officers he had killed his sister, Susan Minner, and that her body could be found at a residence known as the Blues Club.

Officers responded to the Blues Club and found the deceased victim believed by law enforcement to be Susan Selby Minner.

According to the affidavit, Guenther told law enforcement in an interview that he decided to kill his sister on Monday.

Guenther told law enforcement he hit Minner in the head with a hammer, causing her to fall to the floor, and then hit her several more times with the hammer.

According to the affidavit, Guenther told police that because Minner was still moving, he took a knife and stabbed her in the eye, stating, “That did it.”

Guenther told law enforcement he left the residence and spent the night at Honey Springs Battlefield, where he stayed until he was contacted by officers the next day, the affidavit said.

Guenther was arrested for first-degree murder.

OKPOP Museum said it was heartbroken to learn of the passing of Selby Minner, Founder of the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame, on Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Selby Minner, a blues legend and tireless champion of music in her community and across the state,” OKPOP Museum said in a Facebook post. “Her passion, talent, and devotion to Oklahoma blues will never be forgotten.”

“Selby was a longtime bassist and vocalist who toured extensively with her late husband, D.C. Minner, as part of Blues on the Move,” the OKPOP Museum said.

Minner co-founded Rentiesville’s historic Down Home Blues Club and the Dusk ’til Dawn Blues Festival in 1991.

“Together, they received the International Blues Foundation’s Keeping the Blues Alive Award in Education for their Blues in the Schools program, bringing music, culture, and life lessons to children across Oklahoma,” the OKPOP Museum said in the post.

Minner also founded the D.C. Minner Museum and Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville.

“She will be missed!” OKPOP Museum said.