Search underway for mother and daughter after being swept away by flood waters

LEONARD, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies are responding to a water rescue in Leonard.

Some of the assisting agencies include the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Bixby Fire Department, Bixby Emergency Management, and Glenpool Fire Department, among others.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they received a call around 4:38 p.m. of a car stranded in water with multiple people inside.

TCSO said the car had four people, two were able to make it to safety and they are still looking for the other two.

According to TCSO, the car drove into shallow water and was swept away, later becoming submerged. The driver and passengers abandoned the car.

Search teams were able to find one man and a woman. TCSO said one woman in her 40s and her seven-year-old daughter are still missing.

The woman was last seen in a pink shirt and purple pants. Her daughter was last seen wearing the color green.

TCSO said there are over 100 responders, including Oklahoma Task Force 1. They said they are using a live team and drones to search for the remaining two victims.

The two victims who were rescued were checked out on scene and were not transported to the hospital.

This is an active search and investigation.