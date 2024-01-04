Scottsdale AZ tops list of best places to find a job

The personal-finance web site WalletHub has released a report on the best places to find a job in the U.S.

Scottsdale, Arizona was tabbed the best city for jobs in 2024, followed by Tampa, Florida, Salt Lake City, Utah, Columbia, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

WalletHub’s report analyzed 31 key indicators across two dimensions: Job market and socio-economics.

“Scottsdale, AZ is the best city for jobs in 2024 because it has the highest job growth in the nation. The average annual job growth is nearly 12%, so there will be a lot of new hiring opportunities,” said Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst. “Scottsdale has the fifth-highest median annual income in the country after adjusting for the cost of living, and it adds great living conditions to sweeten the deal, ranking as one of the best cities for both families and recreation.”

Tulsa was ranked 80th while Oklahoma City was ranked 115th in terms of best cities to find a job.








