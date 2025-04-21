Scott Norris named new head coach of Union Boys Basketball

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools has named Scott Norris as the new head boys basketball coach.

This announcement follows the retirement of Rudy Garcia who led the program for 30 years. Garcia led the program to 23 state tournament appearances, three state championships and four runner-up finishes.

Norris was the head boys basketball coach at Edmond North High School where he led the program to back-to-back 6A State Championships in 2022 and 2023, a state runner-up in 2024 and a state-semi-finalist appearance in 2021.

With 496 career coaching victories, Norris has received several accolades in his career including 2023 NFHS Section 6 Coach of the Year, 2023 NFHS Oklahoma Coach of the Year, 2022 OCA Region 8 Coach of the Year and more.

Before coaching at Edmond North, Norris was the head coach at Coweta High School where he led his team to three 5A State Tournament appearances and an Academic State Championship in 2012.

Norris was also an assistant women’s basketball coach at Missouri State University, which included a 2001 NCAA Final Four run, and the head women’s basketball coach at Oklahoma Baptist University where his teams made five consecutive NAIA National Tournament appearances from 1996 to 2000.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Scott Norris to the Redhawks family,” said Union Athletic Director Emily Barkley. “His winning pedigree, dedication to academic excellence and history of developing student-athletes make him the ideal leader for our program’s next chapter.”

Norris is married to Union Athletics Hall of Famer Wendy (Vaughan) Norris who graduated from Union High School in 1988 and played both softball and basketball.