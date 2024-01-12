Local

School Closings for Friday

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Icy Weather in Tulsa | KRMG

Icy Weather in Tulsa | KRMG Icy Weather in Tulsa | KRMG (Russell Mills)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!