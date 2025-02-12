Local

UPDATE: Wagoner County voters overwhelmingly opt to raise sales tax, other election results

By Russell Mills
Tulsa's Election Headquarters
By Russell Mills

Polls opened Tuesday morning for a number of school, municipal, and county elections in the Tulsa metro.

In Wagoner County, voters overwhelmingly chose to raise the county sales tax to pay off a $13.4 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office and the jail.

The other option would have been an increase in property taxes.

Broken Arrow voters chose Kate Williams to fill a vacant seat on the school board in a district that had been uncontested for more than twenty years.

In Tulsa, Kyra Carby garnered the most votes, but didn’t get over 50% and will advance to a run-off against Dorie Simmons.

Jenks voters easily passed two school bond issues totaling around $26 million, by votes of roughly 80-20.

In Owasso, the school bonds up for a vote totaled about $197 million, as the district has plans to build a new fifth grade center, a soccer field, and a fine arts center.

Voters rejected the large package, it only got 58% but needed 60% to pass.

The smaller bond issue did pass with a 62% yes vote.

Chad Balthrop beat out Brandon Shreffler to fill the vacant city council seat in Owasso.

For a full list of unofficial results from the State Election Board, follow this link.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!