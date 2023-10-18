SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters try to con Tulsans out of money using jury duty scam

Scammers have dusted off an old, but unfortunately effective scam, according to the City of Tulsa.

The City said multiple citizens have received calls from someone claiming to be with the Tulsa Police Department or with the Municipal Court. According to the City, the scammers claim the citizen missed municipal jury duty and needs to immediately pay $800.

When the citizen asks questions, the scammer might lower the amount of money they claim is owed until the citizen either hangs up or pays.

THIS IS A SCAM!

The City of Tulsa said the Municipal Court only notifies citizens of jury duty through an official jury summons received by mail.

The Court will never ask for money for missed jury duty.



