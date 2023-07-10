SBA to open second disaster loan outreach center in Tulsa County

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration is opening another disaster loan outreach center in Tulsa County for people affected by severe weather on June 14-18, the SBA said.

The center will be in the American Heritage Bank Conference Room in the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, near 1st and Main Street, according to the SBA.

The SBA is offering several different types of loans to homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits to repair or replace damaged property from the severe weather that occurred on June 14-18 in Tulsa and neighboring Counties.

They are also offering loans to businesses that suffered economic injury.

“SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application,” Tanya N. Garfield, Director of SBA’s Field Operations Center-West.

The Sand Springs Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting July 10 and ending July 14. No appointment is necessary.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 1, 2023. The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 3, 2024.

People can also apply online, receive more disaster assistance information, and download applications here.

They can also call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.