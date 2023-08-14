Satellite company with ties to Oklahoma set to revolutionize how Earth’s surface is mapped

TULSA — Oklahoma has long played a key role in the exploration of space.

In fact, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society, it’s the only state that has had astronauts involved in every phase of the the nation’s space program.

Oklahoma companies have manufactured parts for a number of extraterrestrial craft, and a recent NASA Administrator, former Congressman Jim Bridenstine, hails from here in Tulsa.

So perhaps it’s not surprising that an Oklahoma native is behind a new startup that’s poised to revolutionize how we look at the Earth - and measure it - from space.

Clint Graumann is CEO and Founder of NUVIEW, a company that plans to use technology called “LiDAR” to measure the planet’s surface at a level of granularity never before possible.

Moreover, the company’s constellation of 20 satellites will perform its tasks continuously, completing a full scan of the planet’s land surface annually.

Graumann tells KRMG he grew up near Altus, Oklahoma.

“When I was really small, the space shuttle came in and landed on the back of a 747,” he told our reporter. “I was always hugely passionate about National Geographic. And those two things really had a huge marker on my life.”

He’s worked with satellite constellations in the past which utilized radar, or thermal, or hyperstructural imaging, and grew to appreciate the importance of generating data as accurately as possible.

LiDAR, he says, eclipses other technologies in terms of precision.

He tells KRMG NASA will use the data generated by NUVIEW’s satellites, as will the U.S. Geological Survey, and any number of private companies.

Two industries in particular that he thinks will benefit are agriculture and energy, both key components of Oklahoma’s economy and heavy users of satellite technology.

He said use cases include “in agriculture, understanding how much crop you have and how that, you know, results (in) yield, or if you’re in energy, understanding with extreme accuracy how close things are to a pipeline, for example, so that you can maintain safety.”

But really, the sky’s the limit in terms of business applications.

“There’s not an industry that wouldn’t be touched by this type of data, and the accuracy that it can bring,” Graumann said.

And he believes his company is leading the way in developing the LiDAR-based mapping system.

“We’re not, by any means, the first group to think about LiDAR from space, but I think we’re the first to put all the puzzle pieces together and figure out a way to make it commercially viable all at once.”







