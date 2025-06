A Sapulpa woman won the Lay’s ‘Do Us A Flavor’ contest after submitting her idea for a potato chip flavor.

In 2024, Lay’s asked people across the world to submit their idea for a potato chip flavor for the chance to win $1 million.

Paula George, from Sapulpa, submitted the Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored Potato Chips. According to a press release, she drew inspiration from her late father’s bacon grilled cheese recipe.

Lay’s announced Paula’s victory on their website.