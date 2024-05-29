Sapulpa Route 66 Auto Museum offering free admission to first responders

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa is offering free admission to first responders and their families through June 1.

Lina Holmes, executive director of the museum, said First Responders Week is meant to highlight the important contributions the workers play in the community.

“We want to thank them for their work to keep our community safe and this is one way we can show our appreciation,” Holmes said in a press release.

The museum says police officers, paramedics, firefighters and other emergency personnel can bring their ID or wear their uniforms and receive free admission.

Family members can also receive free admission if they come with them.

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is currently offering car rides in two vintage cars around Pretty Water Lake and downtown Sapulpa. The museum says its the third year they have offered car rides to guests for $15 per person, which includes admission to the museum.

You can learn more about the museum here, or you can book rides by calling 918-216-1171.