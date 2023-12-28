Santa shows up to surprise kids but it doesn’t go the way he planned

Two children playing on the couch were frightened when they saw Santa through the window.

The incident was captured on a ring doorbell camera.

According to inspiremore.com the kids, dressed in their pajamas, saw Santa waive, and you can hear the kids say “Santa”.

Santa then put up his finger to tell the children to be quiet, but apparently the kids didn’t like that.

The two jumped off the couch and ran towards their mom yelling, “mommy”!

Santa was seen through the windows leaving his presents outside - and running away!