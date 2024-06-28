Sand Springs woman charged with child abuse

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs woman was arrested and charged with child abuse.

47-year-old Jennifer Dawn Leggett faces one count of child abuse for allegedly tying a 3-year-old to a cot.

According to an affidavit, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OK-DHS) received a tip last December alleging three children under Leggett’s care were being abused and neglected at a foster home.

OK-DHS removed the children, ages 7, 6, and 3, from the home. The children were interviewed and all three said the 3-year-old was tied by his hands and feet to a bed outside Leggett’s room.

The 3-year-old couldn’t take the restraints off and couldn’t get up to use the restroom, the children said.

The affidavit continues, saying Leggett admitted to buying the restraints and showed the cot which had restraints on all four corners. Leggett said she was punishing the 3-year-old for ingesting medicine. She also admitted to gagging the child to make him throw up.

When asked why she chose to restrain the child overnight, Leggett said there was no rule against it and said the child could have used his teeth to open the restraints. She also said the children were a financial burden, according to the affidavit.

Leggett was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail Monday. She is out on a $10,000 bond.