Sand Springs Police arrest woman and 87-year-old man accused of robbing Atwood's Hardware Store

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Veronica Cornelius (Tulsa County Jail)
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman and an 87-year-old man were arrested last week accused of robbing an Atwood’s Hardware Store in Sand Springs.

Witnesses sent FOX23 a video of the arrest of 87-year-old James Cornelius and 44-year-old Veronica Cornelius.

Store workers said when they confronted the two of them about stealing, Veronica pulled out a gun.

Police arrested Veronica on a robbery charge, and arrested James on a larceny charge.

According to police records, Sand Springs Police responded to the larceny call on Nov. 27 around 1 p.m.

Sand Springs Police said officers located the suspects in a vehicle.

James Cornelius was arrested for petit larceny.

A third occupant in the vehicle, 53-year-old Jeffrey Barbour, was arrested for petit larceny and multiple municipal warrants.

According to police records, Veronica Cornelius admitted to playing with a gun and said she thought was a toy gun. Officers also found a white crystal substance in her possession.

Veronica was arrested for first-degree robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and a felon in possession of a firearm (AFCF).

She was transported to the Sand Springs Jail for booking before being taken to the Tulsa County Jail.

