Sand Springs hosts groundbreaking ceremony for 7th and 8th grade center

Celebrations are underway in Sand Springs with the start of construction for a new 7th and 8th grade building at Clyde Boyd Middle School.

On February 13, Sand Springs voters approved the Future-ready Sandites Student Investment Plan in the amount of $114.5 million. The middle school expansion is just one of the standout projects included in the plan.

Sand Springs Superintendent Sherry Durkee says Sand Springs has aged buildings, but they build structures to last.

The new building will have a storm shelter, additional classrooms, and a cafeteria that can house all students at each level at once.

The construction is expected to be finished in 2026 or 2027.