Salvation Army activates emergency disaster team to bring relief to homeless in the heat

TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army has activated its Emergency Disaster Services team to bring relief to the homeless population who might be suffering in the heat.

They said they have opened the Center of Hope as a cooling station for anyone who needs to escape the heat., but they are also working to be out in the community to help those who need it.

FOX23 spoke with Major Carlyle Gargis on Tuesday.

“This is killer heat, this is dangerous heat and the Salvation Army hits the streets here in Tulsa helping folks stay hydrated because it is really critical,” he said.

Gargis said with this excessive heat, the cooling center opens and the emergency disaster unit goes out into the community.

“To different homeless camps and areas where the homeless gather to, we offer some snacks and water and we pray with people,” he said.

They then provide people with the option to come back to the Center of Hope with the team.

“To see if they would come in with us back to the Salvation Army to get them off the streets and into a bed,” Gargis said.

Gargis said this outreach and water donations are crucial in reaching those who cannot make it to their cooling station.

“We are really hoping folks remember the Salvation Army and maybe drop by a case of water or a check in the mail, it could really help us,” he said.

Gargis said the Night Watch team has been going out every Tuesday since January after he felt there was a need in the community to start outreach ministry.

“When we went out, we saw a big feedback on it and being very thankful with what we were doing for the community,” he said.

Night Watch Operations Manager Scooter Lewis said he was one of those who supported the vision of hope.

“It gave us a real drive to continue and the more we come out here the more relationships we build,” he said.

Lewis said this is a cause that is close to his heart.

“To be honest with you, I was on these streets two years ago, homeless and hopeless, and I heard what my calling is, and with this team it is to be out here,” he said.

Lewis said they are looking to expand the locations they frequent to build more connections.

For anyone who would like to contribute cases of water, the Salvation Army said you can drop off donations on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at their Area Command Office (924 S Hudson Ave, Tulsa, OK 74112) or Center of Hope (102 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103)

To donate online or for more information on how to contribute, click here.