‘Rumble Fish’ 40th Anniversary exhibit opens Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The “Rumble Fish” 40th Anniversary Exhibition is set to open Friday in downtown Tulsa.

The exhibition will feature a collection of memorabilia from the film’s production, with a spotlight on the personal collection of Danny Boy O’Connor.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, “Rumble Fish” was released in October of 1983. The iconic film is based on the novel by author S. E. Hinton and features an all-star cast including Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke, Laurence Fishburne, Dennis Hopper, Tom Waits, Nicolas Cage, Chris Penn, and Diane Lane. It was filmed on location in Tulsa and Sapulpa.

Highlights of the exhibition include:

Matt Dillon’s Screen-Worn Wardrobe: Get up close and personal with the actual wardrobe worn by Matt Dillon in his role as Rusty James, one of the film’s central characters.

Get up close and personal with the actual wardrobe worn by Matt Dillon in his role as Rusty James, one of the film’s central characters. Unpublished Behind-the-Scenes Photos: Explore never-before-seen photographs taken during the making of Rumble Fish by acclaimed photographers David Burnett and Joe Cervantez. Gain insight into the creative process and the behind-the-scenes magic that brought the film to life.

Explore never-before-seen photographs taken during the making of Rumble Fish by acclaimed photographers David Burnett and Joe Cervantez. Gain insight into the creative process and the behind-the-scenes magic that brought the film to life. International Movie Posters and Rare Promotional Materials: Admire a stunning collection of international movie posters and rare promotional materials that were used to promote Rumble Fish around the world.

Admire a stunning collection of international movie posters and rare promotional materials that were used to promote Rumble Fish around the world. Rare Audio Tracks from the Movie Soundtrack: Immerse yourself in the sounds of Rumble Fish with rare audio tracks from the film’s soundtrack, composed by Stewart Copeland. Experience the music that added depth and emotion to this cinematic gem.

Rumble Fish 40th Anniversary Exhibition will be on display at East Village District of Downtown, 810 E. 3rd St. The exhibition opens Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.