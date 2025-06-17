Route 66 in west Tulsa to gain a giant, Jurassic new addition

TULSA, Okla. — Route 66 in west Tulsa is about to get a little more Jurassic with a new 66-foot-tall dinosaur statue.

The dinosaur is being placed in the second oldest park in Tulsa and will help Route 66 Main Street with its mission to preserve and bring economic vitality to Green Country.

“We are very excited about our little dinosaur project. I say little, it’s going to be here at Howard Park,” said Teresa Flusche, Executive Director of Tulsa Route 66 Main Street.

The dinosaur statue, while promoting the historic route, will also become another reason for travelers to stop in Green Country.

Teresa said the dinosaur will stand tall enough to be seen from both the highway and the street.

“We are going to have some signage, some murals, they can exit, stretch their legs, and some photo ops. The kids can play on the playground — we are going to have some EV charging stations [and] some walking trails,” said Teresa.

She said in phases two and three, they will add smaller dinosaurs that will be in the Red Fork District.

Mark Cline, owner of Enchanted Castle Studios in Virginia, said he has made dinosaurs before, but 66-feet was a height that shocked him.

“They were really excited about the possibility of having this in Tulsa, especially for the Route 66 observance next year and I thought, ‘Let’s see if we can figure out a way to make this possible’,” said Mark.

He said he wants people who see his many statues along Route 66 to be inspired like he was at a young age when he saw a giant statue.

“I remember how it just inspired and hopefully, I can do the same for thousands of other people and over the years, maybe millions,” said Mark. “Dream big, I mean we are talking about giants here.”

He currently has 12 roadside attractions on Route 66 across five different states, including Buck and Stella Atom here in Tulsa.

“The pieces that I make here at my studio, it’s all about love. It’s all about happiness, it really is,” said Mark. “This is just my way of bringing a little bit of joy to the world.”

The hope is to have the dinosaur at Howard Park ahead of the centennial, and Teresa said they will be looking for the community’s help to name it, as well as other ways to make the community a part of the Route 66 addition. 66-foot-tall