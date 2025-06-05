Route 66 Midpoint Corridor Road Rally 2025 happening on Saturday

Midpoint Corridor, a coalition of 11 Oklahoma communities dedicated to preserving and celebrating our stretch of Historic Route 66, invites the community to join its Route 66 Road Rally 2025 on Saturday.

Participants can explore exciting destinations, meet new friends and win prizes, Midpoint Corridor said in the announcement.

“Whether you’re a seasoned road warrior or a first-time participant, this event is the perfect summer day trip,” the announcement said.

Participants may start anywhere along the route, from Sapulpa to Edmond, stopping at each checkpoint to check in via smartphone, the announcement said. All vehicles and ages are welcome.

Registration is $25 per vehicle.

The official guide will be emailed before the event.

“This is not a timed event, so take your time exploring our incredible Midpoint Corridor cities along the way,” the announcement said. “Shop, eat, play, visit, learn and take photos to make the most of your experience!”

The grand prize of $1,000 and other prizes will be awarded at Midpoint Corridor’s official after-party at The Chicken Shack in Arcadia at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Midpoint Corridor’s mission is to “Unify, Beautify, and Preserve” the “100 Greatest Miles of Route 66.”

The coalition includes the towns of Edmond, Arcadia, Luther, Wellston, Chandler, Davenport, Stroud, Depew, Bristow, Kellyville, and Sapulpa.

The Route 66 Midpoint Corridor is working to enhance and prepare these 11 communities for the approaching 100-year anniversary and centennial celebration of Route 66 in 2026, the announcement said.

For more information or to register for Road Rally 2025, click here.