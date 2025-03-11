Roof collapses as firefighters respond to abandoned building fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building near Pine and Sheridan late Tuesday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department told KRMG the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

“Within seconds, the chief pulled everybody out because it was obvious the roof was about to collapse.” TFD Spokesman Andy Little said. “Just moments later the entire roof collapsed.”

TFD said the fire was under control within minutes and crews will continue going through the rubble to make sure no one was inside.

So far, no injuries have been reported.



