ROLLER COASTER BRIDGE: Creek Turnpike bridge rehab starts Monday

It’s been a long and bouncy ride, but construction to fix the Creek Turnpike bridges over Haikey Creek is set to begin Monday.

The bridges, dubbed “Roller Coaster Bridge” by KRMG’s John Filbeck, are famous for the dips in the roadway that make for a bouncy ride as you cross Haikey Creek.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has said for years that despite the bumps, the bridges are safe.

According to the OTA, the eastbound and westbound lanes of the turnpike will be narrowed to one lane between 101st Street and 111th Street starting Monday. A few weeks later, all traffic will be shifted to the westbound bridge with both directions of traffic driving on that one bridge.

The agency said that configuration will be in place for about a year.

OTA said drivers should plan for delays in the work zone.

The turnpike authority is spending $72 million in toll revenue to reconstruct the 25-year-old bridges. OTA said the work includes replacing the concrete deck, parapets and beams.

Additional repairs will be made to the substructure, the agency said.

The turnpike authority said the work should be finished by the summer of 2027.