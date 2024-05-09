Rogers State selects Mark Rasor as interim president

Rogers State University has a new interim president.

The schools’ governing board intends to appoint Dr. Mark Rasor as interim president, pending final approval at its June meeting.

Rasor currently serves as vice president for administration and finance at RSU, and is slated to begin his new duties July 4.

“The Board of Regents has great trust and confidence in Dr. Rasor’s ability to lead Rogers State University through this interim period,” said Eric Stevenson, chairman of the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma. “His leadership as a vice president has significantly contributed to the success of the University. The Regents look forward to working with him in advancing the forward momentum of RSU.”

Rasor is a native of Miami.

Rasor came to RSU in January 2020 and played an immediate role in the institution’s pandemic response.