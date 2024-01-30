Rogers State to host Tech Day on the Hill

Officials at Rogers State University want you to know they will soon be hosting an event called “Technology Day on the Hill.”

It’s happening Friday, February 16, and its designed to enable potential students to explore RSU’s course offerings in the growing field of technology.

Laci Henegar, RSU STEM coordinator, said Technology Day gives participants an overview of programs and degree plans, a chance to learn about the admission process, scholarships, financial aid and more.

The day will be broken up into three seminars. “The first session will focus on Game Development and Artificial Intelligence,” Henegar said.

Session number two will spotlight Drone Flight Safety and Skills Damage.

The final seminar features Cyber and Information Security.

The cost if free but space is limited.



