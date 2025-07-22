Rogers County deputy arrested and placed on administrative leave for DUI

A Rogers County Deputy, Justin Book, has been for driving under the influence (DUI) in his patrol vehicle near his home on the morning of July 21.

The Claremore Police Department responded to a complaint about a damaged street sign. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found evidence of a car having hit the sign. Officers then contacted Deputy Book at his home.

During the investigation, Deputy Book said he had taken Ambien earlier that day. His wife said that he had also had an alcoholic drink earlier that morning. Officers then arrested Deputy Book for DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.

“He’s certainly been a standout employee. I’m not making excuses for what he’s done in any way, shape, or form, but I look at this man; he’s a Veteran and he’s done a lot in the few years he’s been here,” said Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. “You hurt for them; you hurt for their family. I certainly believe this shows all the signs that this man is fighting the devil and the disease of alcoholism or whatever else. When one of our own makes a poor decision, we want to make sure we own it, and every time in the past when one of our people went to jail, we’ve been up front with it. We told everybody about it, and it was a news story.”

Deputy Book has been placed on administrative leave until the internal investigation is completed.

