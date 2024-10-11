Local

Rogers County deputies arrest man accused of raping and impregnating 14-year-old girl

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Reinaldo Granados

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Reinaldo Granados for second-degree rape.

They said the victim told her counselor that Granados began touching her inappropriately when she was seven.

She later told deputies that Granados was the father of her 3-month-old child.

Deputies took DNA evidence and confirmed that Granados was the father.

When deputies interviewed Granados, they say he blamed the girl claiming she had made sexual advances towards him.

Granados is in the Rogers County Jail on a $90,000 dollar bond.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!