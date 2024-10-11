Rogers County deputies arrest man accused of raping and impregnating 14-year-old girl

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested 42-year-old Reinaldo Granados for second-degree rape.

They said the victim told her counselor that Granados began touching her inappropriately when she was seven.

She later told deputies that Granados was the father of her 3-month-old child.

Deputies took DNA evidence and confirmed that Granados was the father.

When deputies interviewed Granados, they say he blamed the girl claiming she had made sexual advances towards him.

Granados is in the Rogers County Jail on a $90,000 dollar bond.