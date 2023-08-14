Road work will affect Broken Arrow back-to-school routes

Parents and students in Broken Arrow will have to navigate around some road work on their way back to school on Wednesday.

There are four major ongoing projects which city officials say are most likely to affect the drive to school.

The one that will likely have the biggest impact is on Albany (61st Street), between Lynn Lane and County Line Road, because that one affects both Creekside Grade School and Broken Arrow High School.

The city says Albany is down down to just the two lanes on the south side of the road.

Also, there’s work at the intersection of Albany and County Line Road, where left turns are not allowed, which will make it more difficult for northbound traffic on County Line Road to get to the schools.

Another ongoing project is on County Line Road between Kenosha (71st Street) and Houston (81st Street).

Left turns from County Line Road to Houston are not permitted.

There is also a project on 209th East Avenue, which is closed to through-traffic between Kenosha and Houston.

The city says drivers need to take either Evans Road to the east or County Line Road to the west to get through the area.

The fourth project on the city’s list of concerns is on Washington (91st Street) between Olive (129th E. Ave.) and Aspen (145th E. Ave.), which is down to two lanes on the north side of the roadway.

