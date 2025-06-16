Local

River Spirit Casino Resort to host Xtreme Fight Night 401

By Skyler Cooper
XFN 401
By Skyler Cooper

Coming off of its successful 400th event, Xtreme Fight Night returns with XFN 401 this Friday night.

The event will feature a mix of combat sports styles, including Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai and Bare-Knuckle Boxing.

Headlining the event is a rematch years in the making between UFC veteran and reigning XFN champion “Downtown” TJ Brown and two-time champion Alfred “Freight Train” Walker.

Brown, who won the belt at XFN 400, will look to defend his title while Walker will seek to win back his title.

Plus, the co-main event features an MMA bout between XFN champion Tater McSpadden and Abraham Benjamin.

XFN 401 will be at The Cove River Spirit Casino Resort Friday, June 20th.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Main Card is at 8:00 p.m.

Buy tickets here

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!