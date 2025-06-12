River Parks Authority tells Tulsa City Council they’re operating with deficit

TULSA, Okla. — Jeff Edwards, the Executive Director of the River Parks Authority, told the Tulsa City Council during Wednesday’s city council meeting that the department is operating with a deficit and may be forced to cut back some services.

“This last fiscal year, The River Parks Authority was hit with a budget deficit in that we were removed from the City’s accounting system,” Edwards told the city council. “That forced us to move into accounts payable and payroll and implement new financial systems. So if in fact we don’t receive funding back from the City to implement that system, which has already been implemented, then arguably we are going to have to cut services elsewhere.”

Edwards said the department may be forced to cut back on mowing services, trail lighting, and bathroom services.

For example, he said every other trail light may be lit to save on the $12,000 a month electric bill currently being paid, and suggested park bathrooms may be closed in the winter months.

Edwards also asked the City to contribute to the popular 4th of July festival, FreedomFest, because the costs for the event continue to rise.

“Two years in a row I’ve been turned down public supported funding for FreedomFest. I’m here to tell you guys tonight, our board will actively have to discuss whether we can continue to host FreedomFest for Tulsa.”

Edwards said he actively wants to work with the council to come up with a solution.

“I’m a team player. I know we’re going to have to cut some services somewhere. I’m willing, prepared and ready to do that. I just don’t want to have to cut so many services that the public do realize some of the things that they’ll miss out on.”

City councilors have until the end of the month to approve the 2025-2026 budget that’s set to go into effect July 1.