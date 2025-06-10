River Parks Authority shares water safety tips amid higher river levels

TULSA, Okla. — River Parks Authority shared safety tips for anyone planning on going out on the water amid higher river levels.

Joe Medlin, Director of Outdoor Experience at Zink Lake, said while the depth of Zink Lake hasn’t changed more than six inches with the higher flows, it does have a higher current behind it.

Medlin said everyone should gauge their own experience and level of comfort when it comes to going out on the water during the higher flows.

“For us today, it was a pretty leisurely paddle, it wasn’t real intense,” he said. “There was a couple of areas that required some work, but I’m an experienced kayaker, so it depends on your level of experience.”

Last week, the River Parks Authority posted on Facebook:

“Wave Park operations will continue today, June 5, until dusk,” the post said. “However, due to flooding in Wichita, Kansas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has notified RiverParks that water releases from Keystone Dam will exceed 27,000 CFS. This elevated release level is expected to continue through June 11.”

Zink Lake is still open, Medlin said.

For anyone going out on the water, he said, always wear a personal flotation device that is properly secured.

“Know what your ability is, go with a partner, follow all U.S. boating laws,” Medlin said.

For updates, you can go to the River Parks Authority website here or the Zink Lake Facebook page here.

You can also call the River Parks Authority at 918-596-2001.