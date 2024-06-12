River Parks Authority celebrates 50th anniversary of improving Tulsa's public parks

TULSA, Okla. — The River Parks Authority celebrated its 50th anniversary on Tuesday.

Mayor GT Bynum and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith joined the 41st Street Plaza Pavilion festivities.

“The River Parks Authority has been working on the improvement of public parks and spaces in Tulsa since 1974,” the announcement said. “It has accomplished numerous milestones since its inception. One of its most significant achievements is the creation of 26 miles of asphalt-surfaced trails and playgrounds that run along the bank of the Arkansas River. In addition, the Authority spearheaded the development and expansion of Turkey Mountain’s 40 miles of trails, mountain biking terrain and urban wildlife habitation. This event recognizes the Authority’s milestones accomplished in the past 50 years and looks toward its future. Attendees will enjoy a light lunch while listening to the remarks.”

The event featured hot dogs, birthday cupcakes, and t-shirt making.

FOX23 spoke with Janet Kendall who has worked at River Parks since 1974, 50 years ago when it first began.

She said it’s been overwhelming to see the growth of the parks.

“There was really nothing here when I started,” Kendall said. “Just a short gravel path from 21st down to 51st street. And over the years it’s blossomed into the most amazing park and such a great asset for Tulsa.”

Karen Keith discussed the impact Tulsa Parks has had on the community at the event.

She said during COVID, Parks provided relief for so many people and was a great asset for the city.

“People loved our parks to death,” Keith said. “They literally had to go out and rebuild Turkey Mountain because the trails were so overused. So parks matter in every way shape and form, especially this one.”

