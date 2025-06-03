River Parks Authority announces 6-mile paddle ride down Arkansas River

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — You can now paddle down the Arkansas River from Sand Springs to Zink Lake.

River Parks Authority said on the self-guided river adventure, you can paddle your way through Tulsa on a scenic six mile kayak or paddleboard trip down the Arkansas River.

Those interested can meet at Zink Lake Rentals, where you will be shuttled to Case Community Park in Sand Springs. From there begins the self-guided paddle back to Zink Lake at your own pace.

The $60 kayak or paddleboard rental includes a paddle and life jacket, dry bag for essentials and the shuttle ride.

The trip is around six miles long, and takes around three to four hours, depending on flow and pace. River Parks Authority said the trip is best for beginner to intermediate skill levels with only basic paddling ability required.

When you show up for your ride, bring a water bottle, sunscreen, hat and river shoes.

River Parks Authority said shuttles are currently running Friday through Sunday, in exclusive partnership with Zink Lake Recreation.

You can book the self-guided ride by clicking here.