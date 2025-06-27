RFK Jr., Stitt team up to Make Oklahoma Healthy Again

OKLAHOMA CITY -- US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt joined forces Thursday at the state capitol to announce the MOHA movement. Kennedy said when he was a kid, the United States had the healthiest children, but today a lot of kids are considered unhealthy, and sugar is one of the main culprits.

Now, Kennedy and Stitt want to Make Oklahoma Healthy Again. Kennedy said that 75 percent of US children wouldn’t even qualify for military service and fertility rates are plummeting. Stitt signed executive orders to improve the health crisis in Oklahoma by asking the USDA to take soda, candy, and confectionary items off the SNAP benefits list.

“We have an opportunity for Oklahomans to make more healthy choices,” Stitt said.

The two want to improve the health crisis in the state, especially for children. Stitt has asked the USDA to remove some unhealthy items from the SNAP benefits list, stating that these items can lead to major health problems in the future.

“I am so gratified about these actions that are now being taken by Governor Stitt to make Oklahoma healthy again,” Kennedy said.

The governor is also proposing the department of health stop recommending the use of fluoride in drinking water, and state agencies that provide meals, like schools and prisons, should discontinue the use of artificial dyes.