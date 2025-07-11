Resurfacing project on County Line Road begins Monday in Broken Arrow

Work to resurface two miles of County Line Road between Houston and New Orleans streets in Broken Arrow is set to begin Monday, July 14th.

The City of Broken Arrow said the project is expected to be finished in one week, but with rain the forecast, city leaders said the timing could shift.

The city said both lanes will be open during the early part of the work, when crews will remove the top layer of the old pavement.

The city said during Phase 1 of the project, the northbound lane will be closed for both miles. Plus, the city said northbound turns onto County Line from New Orleans and Washington streets will be restricted.

For Phase 2 of the work, the southbound lane will be closed for both miles. Furthermore, southbound turns onto County Line from Houston and Washington streets will be restricted.

The city said each phase is expected to take one day, as long as the weather cooperates. The newly surfaced road will be striped the weekend of July 19th, the city added.