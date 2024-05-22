‘Restaurant Depot’ coming to Tulsa

It’s not a name you hear when people talk about the new stores and new brands they want to see in the Tulsa market, but those who know about ‘Restaurant Depot’ predict that Tulsans are really going to like it.

Restaurant Depot is a big box membership store that’s geared toward restaurant owners, selling foods and restaurant supplies in bulk.

But even if you don’t own a restaurant, you can shop there, for free, on a day pass.

The store is under construction right now (site is pictured below in the aerial shot looking northeast) at 45th and Sheridan.

Tulsa Restaurant Depot construction Courtesy: Tom Gilbert

Ken Schafer owns Boston Deli at 61st and Sheridan and goes to the Restaurant Depot in Oklahoma City a few times a year.

He says there’s an amazing freezer section.

“Y’know, six to eight-thousand square feet, they supply you with a jacket to go into the refrigerator room, just all kinds of meats and produce, very very competitive on pricing,” Schafer says.

He says they also have an impressive selection of appliances as well as utensils and other kitchen supplies.

“There’s going to be smallwares that you’ll buy for your kitchen area, between mixers and blenders and things of that nature, super-competitive pricing, you don’t wait until, y’know, it’s being shipped to you through Amazon and so forth,” he said.

No word yet on when the Tulsa location will open.





