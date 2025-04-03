Resources available for those affected by Owasso tornado

OWASSO, Okla. — After Wednesday morning’s tornado, multiple agencies have come together to support those affected.

For tree damage assessment, contact Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at 405-516-4822 or click here to fill out a “request assistance” form.

For major debris cleanup and haul-off, call Cattle Creek Removal at 918-210-8411 or Junk Happens LLC at 918-409-0828.

You can also call Owasso Public Works at 918-272-4959 for any additional questions about tree and limb removal.

For tarping, call Keeley Properties at 918-902-0156.

For pet boarding, SAHO at 918-205-4295 and Family Animal Medicine at 918-609-6111 is offering free boarding days.

Six U-Haul centers in the Tulsa metro will remain available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box usage to residents who were affected by the tornado in Owasso.

Below is a list of the six participating locations:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Broken Arrow | 901 W. New Orleans St. | Broken Arrow, OK 74011 | (918) 455-1010

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 51st and Hwy 169 | 5140 S. 103rd E. Ave. | Tulsa, OK 74146 | (918) 663-2845

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood District | 504 E. Archer | Tulsa, OK 74120 | (918) 583-8551

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Memorial Drive | 1010 S. Memorial Drive | Tulsa, OK 74112 | (918) 836-0116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown | 3500 S. Sheridan Road | Tulsa, OK 74145 | (918) 439-3139

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peoria Plaza | 6105 S Peoria | Tulsa, OK 74136 | (918) 742-3337

The City is also encouraging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from potential unlicensed contractors. The City said roofing contractors are required to be registered with the State of Oklahoma Construction Industries Board to be able to operate in Owasso.

Contractors who are licensed should be able to provide their orange state registration cards and state registration numbers. If you have any concerns about whether a contractor is licensed, click here.

You can also ask general questions about permitting by emailing buildingpermits@cityofowasso.com.