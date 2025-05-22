Reservations open for vintage car rides at Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum

SAPULPA, Okla. — Reservations are open for vintage car rides at the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa.

Rides start at the museum and travel to Pretty Water Lake, where riders can get their photo taken before returning to the museum.

FOX23 spoke with Richard Holmes, president of the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum, about the rides.

“Everyone wants to go on birthdays and wedding anniversaries and it’s fun for kids to go, they just giggle and older people just giggle. It’s just fun to ride in a 100 year old car. It’s something that you don’t get to do everyday,” said Holmes.

The car rides will take place every Saturday in the summer, from 9 a.m. to noon, except on the first Saturdays of the month. Rides are $25 per person, which includes admission to the museum, showcasing retro and historic cars.

“Over the years, visitors have time and again said they enjoyed the vintage car rides,” said Lina Holmes, executive director of the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum. “There are few opportunities to ride in a 100-year-old car and we are proud to offer this unique experience to guests.”

You can book a ride by calling the museum at 918-216-1171. To learn more about the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum, click here.