Renovations Underway at Holy Family Cathedral

One of downtown Tulsa’s most recognizable landmarks now wears an exoskeleton of scaffolding, as a major renovation project is now underway.

The Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma’s Holy Family Cathedral has stood in downtown Tulsa since 1914, but recent storms have taken their toll. The powerful storms that rumbled through Tulsa on Father’s Day of 2023, did significant damage to the historic building.

“So there was damage before that, but that big storm in June of 2023 did a number of things, knocked off several kind of large chunks of the roof and then even one of the crosses. We have like three spires and there’s one of the crosses on top, literally fell onto Boulder Avenue and luckily nobody was driving by,” said Father Brian O’Brien, Holy Family Cathedral Rector.

The Dallas-based company, Executive Exteriors, is now working to restore the cathedral to its former glory. The $3.2 million project began in June and includes more than just a new roof.

“So the cool thing is we’re redoing the roof, but then while we’re up there, we’re also going to redo the lighting. We’re going to fix the clocks that are up there, and then we’re also going to fix the bells that are up there,” said Father O’Brien.

Workers make use of extensive scaffolding and safety equipment to navigate the cathedral’s three towering spires, and unique angles of the cathedral’s roof.

Father O’Brien says this project is about more than just repairs.

“We believe strongly in being a big part of downtown Tulsa and the beautification and the revitalization of downtown Tulsa. So, we’re excited not only for the people that go to church here, but for all of Tulsa.”

The goal is to have all the work completed by Christmas, just in time for the Cathedral’s busiest season.

©2025 Cox Media Group