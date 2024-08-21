REI announces grand opening date for Tulsa store

It’s been a busy year for new retail in the Tulsa area, and now, another brand that’s never been seen before in Tulsa has set its opening date.

REI has announced its Tulsa location will hold a three-day grand opening event, starting at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 15th and continuing with a weekend celebration on Saturday the 16th and Sunday the 17th.

The store says it will free coffee in the mornings and have outdoor socials with music and prize giveaways in the afternoons.

The store is on the northwest corner of 71st and Elwood near Tulsa Hills and Turkey Mountain.

REI specializes in a wide variety of outdoor and fitness gear, including camping, cycling, hiking, kayaking, and more.

The Tulsa REI store joins a list of major retail developments that have happened in the Tulsa area recently, like the Tulsa Premium Outlet Mall in Jenks and Scheels Sporting Goods at Woodland Hills.

