Recruit who died during police academy lived a life of service

Frank Leinen passed away after suffering a medical emergency on the second day of the Broken Arrow police academy on September 24th, 2025.

Leinen entered the academy at the age of 40 to continue a life of service, which began when he enlisted as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne for the United States Army. He would go on to serve multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan where he earned military honors such as Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medals, Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medals, Global War and Terrorism Service Medal, among others.

According to his obituary, Leinen also volunteered as a police officer while stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

His service continued when he worked for the U.S. State Department as a contractor in Afghanistan.

Leinen leaves behind a wife, two daughters and other family.

Visitation and interment will take place at Floral Haven Cemetery, located at 6500 S. 129th E. Ave, Broken Arrow, OK 74012.

Public visitation hours are as follows:

• Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

• Thursday, October 2, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow, 100 W. Albany St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012.

