Record numbers expected on Oklahoma highways for the holiday weekend

If you’re taking a road trip for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, you’ll have a lot of company.

AAA says close to 90-percent of Oklahomans, who plan to travel, will drive.

Around 380,000 Oklahoma residents plan to drive somewhere for the weekend.

AAA says the average gas price in Oklahoma is about$3.09 per gallon, which has been trending about 50-cents less than the national average.

To keep the price down, AAA says avoid aggressive driving. Speeding, rapid acceleration and braking wastes gas and you can lower your gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds when you take it easy.

Also make sure your tires are properly inflated to keep gas prices down.