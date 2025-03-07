Recent audit claims OSU mismanaged millions of taxpayer dollars

STILLWATER, Okla. — A recently released audit claims Oklahoma State University mismanaged millions of taxpayer dollars that were appropriated by the Oklahoma Legislature.

The Office of Internal Audit at Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical College’s Board of Regents released an audit on Wednesday showing what it deemed to be significant issues in the allocation and management of legislatively appropriated money at OSU.

The report claims $41 million provided by the Oklahoma Legislature to the OSU Medical Authority (OSUMA) was not “properly restricted” and was “co-mingled with other funds” from July of 2022 to January of 2025.

According to the audit, the money was meant to be used for educational and research activities at the university. These activities were supposed to be determined by cooperative agreements that would outline the allowed restricted purposes for the funds.

The audit also states there were unauthorized transfers of funds that, in some cases, violated state laws and policies.

The audit concluded that these unauthorized transfers posed financial and reputational risks to the university.

The audit outlined six main issues that were found:

Failing to properly account for certain appropriations

Improperly transferring funds intended for the Innovation Foundation

A lack of independent funding for the Innovation Foundation

$55.5 million in appropriated funds not being fully included in the university’s budget

Simultaneous executive roles creating concerns over conflicts of interest

Inappropriate use of OSU’s Education and General funds

The audit gave corrective suggestions for the university and dates for when they should be implemented.

In response to the audit’s release, several officials with OSU have released statements about its findings.

Kayse Shrum, the former president of OSU, said the following about the audit’s findings:

“I have been asked to comment on news articles about the release of an internal audit performed on behalf of the Oklahoma State University Board of Regents. I only received a copy of this audit yesterday by reading a news article.

Most importantly, there is absolutely no money missing. No state money has been taken. All of the money is still in OSU accounts and was spent on delivering education and research per the mission of the university.

Second, as President of the University, I utilized the legal counsel of the Board of Regents. The transfer of funds from OSUMA to OSU was approved by the Board of Regents with input from legal counsel. The research institutes and structure of the Innovation Foundation was presented to the Board of Regents on multiple occasions and the regents have representation on the board of the Innovation Foundation.

Third, I do not have any knowledge that any laws were broken. To my knowledge, absolutely nothing was done that was wrong or inappropriate. My training is as a physician, I am not a lawyer, and I relied upon the same legal advice that the Board of Regents were given.

Any inference that anything was done wrong, based on everything that I know during my tenure as President, is simply not accurate.

As you may know, I am currently on sabbatical and no longer the President. I am currently acting only as a mother, wife and grandmother of my new grandson.”

Regent Jennifer Callahan, the Governance Review Task Force Chair, released the following statement:

“The OSU/A&M Board of Regents has a responsibility to ensure the financial integrity and oversight of its member institutions and has procedures in place to fulfill that responsibility. The board and OSU administration are committed to transparency and to taking swift action that protects the university’s commitment to students.”

Finally, Lance Lathan, the Chief Communications Officer for OSU, released the following statement about the audit’s findings:

“OSU remains focused on its land-grant mission to provide accessible education, conduct groundbreaking research, grow the state’s workforce and deliver high-quality healthcare for Oklahomans. Newly appointed Interim President Dr. Jim Hess is taking swift action, along with the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, to address these matters. Dr. Hess has underscored that while the financial decisions and transactions which occurred are concerning, they were isolated and do not impact OSU’s overall financial foundation, which remains the strongest among Oklahoma’s institutions of higher education.”

You can read the entire audit for yourself here.