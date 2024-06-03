Local

QuikTrip installs new tool to battle loitering

By April Hill

Anti-loitering domes (Crystal Kelley)

TULSA — A spokeswoman for QuikTrip says they have introduced 3D printed anti-loitering domes as a pilot program to address an increase in loitering at select stores.

“In an effort to provide the highest quality products and service, QuikTrip is continuously looking for and deploying innovative solutions to create an in-store experience that maintains the safety and wellbeing of our customers and employees – a commitment and responsibility we take very seriously,” said Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson.”

Jefferson says the company will continue to take the necessary actions to provide customers with the best experience for employees and communities.

There are different opinions on the change.

Some Tulsans applaud QT for their efforts and are tired of being approached for money.

Dalton Tibbs is a homeless man who spoke with KRMG at a QuikTrip, and he says he thinks the new domes are cruel.

