Questions raised over downtown development deadline

By Glenn Schroeder

Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Tulsa Performing Arts Center Facebook)

Uncertainty surrounds a proposed development near the Performing Arts Center, downtown.

A 13-story residential tower, boutique hotel and supermarket are in the plans but Ryan Cronk, vice president of development for Flaherty & Collins Properties, tells the Tulsa World, “We are trying to work through some issues related to the project. We have not been able to close yet.”

Cronk refused to specify what was keeping him from completing the deal.

Last December PAC trustees agreed to give the developer until the end of June to close of the purchase of the land.

The deadline was later extended to Friday, September 15.

