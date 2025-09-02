Questions from Oklahoma’s “America First” test for out of state teachers revealed

Questions from the “America First” test, that State Superintendent Ryan Walters says educators from California and New York will be required to take, have been revealed.

The 34-question exam was designed in partnership with PragerU and Walters says it is intended to weed out any teacher who is “woke” so that they won’t receive their Oklahoma Teacher Certificate.

Walters said there is an increase of people who are moving from California and New York to teach in Oklahoma Public Schools.

The PragerU website for the test says “Inspired by Oklahoma’s America First Teacher Test, this assessment equips educators to counter the harmful effects of state-mandated PRISM trainings, like those required in California, that undermine the quality of our education system. Prepare with our curated video collection below, then take the official test. Pass, and you’ll earn your certificate—proving your commitment to truth and integrity.”

Before beginning the test, the program asks if the participant is a teacher, student or other. If a question is answered wrong, the participant is able to try again until the correct answer is chosen. The website does not require a browser lock.

Questions on the test include:

Question 1 of 34:

According to the Supreme Court cases Meyer v. Nebraska (1923) and Pierce v. Society of Sisters (1925), who has the ultimate right to direct a child’s education?

A) The Superintendent of Schools

B) The parent

C) The Board of Education

D) The federal Department of Education

Question 2 of 34:

What is the fundamental biological distinction between males and females?

A) Height and weight

B) Blood type

C) Personal preference

D) Chromosomes and reproductive anatomy

Question 3 of 34:

How is a child’s biological sex typically identified?

A) Parental affirmation of child’s preference

B) Personal feelings

C) Visual anatomical observation and chromosomes

D) Online registration

Questions 4 of 34:

Which chromosome pair determines biological sex in humans?

A) AA/BB

B) XX/XY

C) RH/AB

D) EX/XQ

Questions 5 of 34:

Why is the distinction between male and female considered important in areas like sports and privacy?

A) For equity in minority communities

B) To preserve fairness, safety and integrity for both sexes

C) To increase participation in sports

D) To enhance the self-esteem of transgender children

Question 6 of 34:

Should teachers be allowed to express their own political viewpoints in the classroom in order to persuade the students to adopt their point of view?

A) Yes, teachers have freedom of speech, too which does not top at the classroom door

B) No, once you become a teacher, your freedom of speech in and out of the classroom is restricted

C) Yes, sometimes --- when the issue involves civil rights or social justice

D) No, the classroom is not an appropriate venue for political activism

Question 7 of 34:

What did the Supreme Court rule in the 2025 case Mahmoud v. Taylor?

A) Gender-affirming medical procedures are allowed in America

B) Students must recite the Pledge of Allegiance in schools

C) Religious schools must hire non-religious staff

D) Public schools cannot require participation in LGBTQ-themed instruction without parental opt-out

Question 8 of 34:

What are the first three words of the Constitution?

A) In God We Trust

B) We the People

C) Life, Liberty Hapiness

D) The United States

Question 9 of 34:

Why is freedom of religion important to America’s identity?

A) It protects religious choice from government control

B) It makes Christianity the national religion

C) It bans all form of public worship

D) It limits religious teaching in the public square

Question 10 of 34:

What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress?

A) The House of Lords and the House of Commons

B) The Judiciary and the Senate

C) The Executive and the Legislative

D) The Senate of the House of Representatives.

Question 11 of 34:

How many total U.S. senators are there?

A) 435

B) 535

C) 100

D) 50

Question 12 of 34:

Why do some states have more Representatives than others?

A) Representation is allocated by populations

B) They cover a larger geographic area

C) They have held statehood for a longer period

D) The number is determined by Congress

Question 13 of 34:

What is the primary responsibility of the president’s Cabinet?

A) Approve Supreme Court Justices

B) Pass legislation

C) Sign executive orders

D) Advise the president

Question 14 of 34:

Who signs bills into law?

A) The vice president

B) The chief justice

C) The President

D) The speaker of the house

Question 15 of 34:

What is the highest court in the United States?

A) The Federal Court

B) The Court of Appeals

C) The District Court

D) The Supreme Court

Question 16 of 34:

In the United States, which of the following is a responsibility reserved only for citizens?

A) Serve on a jury

B) Own a home

C) Pay taxes

D) Posses a driver’s license

Question 17 of 34:

Which of the following are explicitly listed in the Bill of Rights?

A) Freedom of speech and religion

B) Voting and public education

C) Reproductive rights and healthcare

D) Freedom from data collection and surveillance

Question 18 of 34:

What right does the Second Amendment protect?

A) The right to hunt and fish

B) The right to arm the military

C) The right to restrict certain kinds of speech

D) The right to keep and bear arms

Question 19 of 34:

What is the supreme law of the United States?

A) Presidential Executive Orders

B) Laws passed by Congress and signed by the president

C) Laws passed by state legislatures and signed by state governors

D) The Constitution

Question 20 of 34:

Who wrote the first draft of the Declaration of Independence?

A) John Adams

B) Thomas Jefferson

C) John Hancock

D) Thomas Paine

Question 21 of 34:

When was the Declaration of Independence adopted?

A) July 4. 1778

B) July 4, 1787

C) July 4, 1776

D) July 4, 1619

Question 22 of 34:

What was the primary reason the colonists fought the British?

A) To resist expansion of the British Empire

B) To maintain slavery

C) To resist taxation without representation

D) To resist forced military service

Question 23 of 34:

Who were the first three U.S. presidents?

A) George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton

B) George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson

C) George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison

D) George Washington, John Adams, Abraham Lincoln

Question 24 of 34:

Who is called the “Father of Our Country”?

A) Benjamin Franklin

B) Abraham Lincoln

C) Martin Luther King Jr.

D) George Washington

Question 25 of 34:

What did the Emancipation Proclamation Do?

A) Ended Prohibition

B) Freed Confederate generals

C) Freed the slaves in the north

D) Ended slavery in the rebelling Confederate states

Question 26 of 34:

What was Abraham Lincoln’s primary reason for waging the Civil War?

A) To preserve states’ rights

B) To abolish slavery

C) To preserve the Union

D) To end the Union

Question 27 of 34:

What cause is Marin Luther Jr. Best known for?

A) Advocating for segregations

B) Advocating for the abolition of slavery

C) Advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion

D) Advocating for racial equality under the law

Question 28 of 34:

How did the Cold War end?

A) The U.S. prevailed in the Cuban Missile Crisis

B) Russia invaded and occupied Ukraine

C) The Soviet Union collapsed

D) The U.S., the European Union, and the Soviet Union signed a peace treaty

Question 29 of 34:

Who was the President during the Great Depression and WWII?

A) Woodrow Wilson

B) Harry S. Truman

C) Franklin D. Roosevelt

D) Theodore Roosevelt

Question 30 of 34:

What is the name of the National Anthem?

A) “The Star-Spangled Banner”

B) “America the Beautiful”

C) “This Land Is Your Land”

D) “God Bless America”

Question 31 of 34:

Why are there thirteen stripes on the American flag?

A) One for each signer of the Declaration of Independence

B) To honor the Thirteenth Amendment

C) To commemorate America’s fallen soldiers

D) To symbolize the original colonies

Question 32 of 34:

Which national holiday honors those who died while serving in the U.S. military?

A) Armistice Day

B) Memorial Day

C) Veterans Day

D) Flag Day

Question 33 of 34:

Which of the following is a phrase from the Pledge of Allegiance?

A) Life, Liberty and the pursuit of happiness

B) Of, by and for the people

C) One nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all

D) One nation, Under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all

Question 34 of 34:

From whom does the United States government derive its power?

A) The Supreme Court

B) The people

C) The President

D) The military

The end of the test asks participants to rate the difficulty of the test.

Once completed, participants receive the following certificate:

Prager U Teacher Cert

You can view the test by clicking here.

Former Bixby Public Schools Superintendent and State Superintendent candidate Rob Miller released a statement on the test:

“Our Students Don’t Need Gimmicks - They Need Great Teachers.

This morning, I took the new “Teacher Qualification Test” that Ryan Walters says teachers will need to pass to teach in Oklahoma.

My score? 100%. (I guess that makes me ‘highly qualified’ in under 5 minutes.)

Honestly, it felt like an 8th-grade pop quiz - no studying, no effort, barely a second thought. And since the entire test is already posted online, anyone can preview it for themselves (link in comments).

I don’t fault people for wanting to ensure Oklahoma has excellent teachers - we all want that. But if we’re serious about putting great teachers in every classroom, an online multiple-choice quiz - that lets you guess until you get it right - isn’t the answer.

Stronger schools come from investing in what makes the biggest difference for students:

Deep content knowledge for teachers

Proven instructional practices that help students learn

Classroom management skills to create focused environments

Safe, welcoming schools where every child can thrive

Families deserve more than political gimmicks. They deserve leaders who will do the real work of supporting teachers and improving student outcomes."

